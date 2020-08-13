Advertisement

Flying Anvil Theatre celebrates 100 years of women’s suffrage

The Flying Anvil Theatre will celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage on August 18.
(WILX)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:41 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Flying Anvil Theatre will celebrate 100 years of women’s suffrage on August 18, the day Tennessee voted to ratify the 19th Amendment.

The theatre will hold a virtual event on YouTube and Facebook featuring readings from their postponed production of SuffRAGE: To Give Voice and a panel discussion.

The event will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

SuffRAGE: To Give Voice features an all-female cast and tells the story of two families during the last days before the historic vote in Nashville in 1920, each with their own struggles of identity and destiny.

The show was set to be performed throughout August, but the theatre closed production in March due to the pandemic.

“We were in the process of recreating SuffRAGE as a ‘filmed on stage’ production when cases started to rise again,” says General Manager Chris Freeman. “Because of the spike, we decided it just wasn’t the right time to ask actors and crew to return to the theatre. Plus, the play is too good not to be done right. We’re making plans to perform it live on stage in 2021.

Viewers of the virtual event are encouraged to use the chat feature to ask question and interact throughout the performance.

