Georgia makes largest heroin bust in state’s history

A man known as "Freckleface Shawn" was arrested July 27 in connection to the bust.(CNN)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(WVLT/CNN) - A Georgia man was indicted on federal drug charges related to the largest heroin bust in the state’s history, officials said.

CNN reported that Antonion DeShawn Daniels, also known as “Freckleface Shawn,” was arrested July 27 after investigators executed search warrants on several different locations in Atlanta where he had allegedly distributed drugs.

Officials said they seized 170 kilos of heroin, 10 kilos of cocaine, eight kilos of marijuana, more than $1 million in cash and 41 firearms in total.

“That’s a ridiculous amount of heroin. I was stunned,” Robert J. Murphy, special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Atlanta Field Division, said at a news conference on Wednesday. “I never in my entire 30-plus years of law enforcement would have ever expected to see this much heroin seized here in Atlanta.”

CNN reported that officials estimated the drugs’ street value at $8.5 million. Murphy said it was by far the largest heroin seizure in Georgia’s history.

Daniels was indicted on charges related to possession with the intent to distribute heroin, cocaine and marijuana and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Officials said the case stems from an investigation by the DEA and FBI with local and state help. Daniels was reportedly connected to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel in Mexico.

CNN reported that the DEA listed it as one of the most powerful and fastest growing cartels in Mexico and the U.S. in 2019.

Investigators said they were turned toward Daniels after seizing drugs in Mexico in 2019, at which time they found financial books that claimed an Atlanta man received more than 1,000 kilos of cocaine between August 2018 and October 2019.

