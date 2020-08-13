Gov. Lee says he had an ‘encouraging’ conversation with UT on football season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Governor Bill Lee said he had an “encouraging” conversation with UT Chancellor Donde Plowman about the future of college football this season amid the pandemic.

Lee made the comment during a media briefing Tuesday afternoon.

LIVE: Gov. Lee holds briefing LIVE: Gov. Lee is holding a media briefing to give an update on COVID-19 in the state. Posted by WVLT on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Lee also said he believed athletes should be able to play if they want to do so. The SEC is still in the game, so to speak, despite the Big 10 and Pac-12 both announcing that they were canceling their fall seasons due to the spread of COVID-19. He added, “I do think we’re moving towards college football in Tennessee.”

Plowman said Tuesday, before the governor’s media briefing, that if there was a football season, they would not allow tailgating on campus. She also said that Neyland Stadium will have limited capacity.

