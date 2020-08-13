Advertisement

Grace Christian Academy prepares for in-person learning

Grace Christian Academy students are preparing for in-person learning for the fall semester with a virtual option still in mind.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 8:14 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
“Our prayer is that God would be glorified in everything that takes place on our campus,” said GCA’s Head of School Dr. Tony Pointer.

It’s an emotional process for the staff, students, and teachers.

“I’ve never seen so many happy parents getting their kids out of the car,” said Pointer.

The school deciding on in-person learning for the fall semester, with an option to go virtual if corona cases rise.

“It’s a challenge. I don’t think anyone in education, not just here at Grace Christian Academy, probably across all of Knox County, we were definitely not taught this while we were being educated,” said Pointer.

Pointer knows parents might be nervous. He created a video with Dr. Nick Thorton who is a doctor of family medicine in Powell to address parent concerns.

“It’s not something to take lightly and really it’s not our goal to talk anybody into sending our kids from school. We just wanted to present the data that we felt was compelling enough to reopen the school. The risk was low enough and the benefits were there to take that risk,” said Pointer.

Pointer says they’re relying on parents to monitor kids’ health and adding safety guidelines to prevent spread in classrooms.

“The American Academy of Pediatrics recognizes schools are not set up for 6 feet of social distancing, so they recommend 3-6 as best you can. They recommend students all sit in one direction, we want all kids to wear masks. We made it optional because we know some kids may struggle with that more than others,” said Thornton.

Spread-out classrooms, limiting time in public spaces, and continued prayer for the safety of everyone on campus.

“Faith in God is so important to what we’re doing here at Grace Christian Academy. Faith and intelligence are not two separate things. God definitely blessed us with common sense and he’s blessed us with a brain and so many wonderful resources, but the end of the day we have to realize that we as human beings are truly fragile,” said Pointer.

