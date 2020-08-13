Graceland to host first-ever drive-in during Elvis Week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT) - Graceland announced it would host its first-ever drive-in for three nights during Elvis Week.

The Graceland Drive-In will take place Aug. 13, 14 and 16 at 9 p.m in the Graceland Parking Lot at 3717 Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis.

Guests will get the chance to watch the films from inside their cars or bring chairs and a portable radio to watch on the lawn.

The Graceland Drive-in screenings are as follows:

Gates open at 8 p.m. Parking is based on a first-come, first-served basis, and no more than six people are allowed per vehicle.

Carloads cost $20 and individual walk-up tickets are $5 at the entrance to the Graceland Parking Lot.

