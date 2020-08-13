Graceland to host first-ever drive-in during Elvis Week
Graceland announced it would host its first-ever drive-in for three nights during Elvis Week.
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Graceland Drive-In will take place Aug. 13, 14 and 16 at 9 p.m in the Graceland Parking Lot at 3717 Elvis Presley Boulevard in Memphis.
Guests will get the chance to watch the films from inside their cars or bring chairs and a portable radio to watch on the lawn.
The Graceland Drive-in screenings are as follows:
- Viva Las Vegas on Thursday, Aug. 13 at 9 p.m.
- ‘68 Comeback Special on Friday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m.
- Elvis: Aloha from Hawaii on Sunday, Aug. 16 at 9 p.m.
Gates open at 8 p.m. Parking is based on a first-come, first-served basis, and no more than six people are allowed per vehicle.
Carloads cost $20 and individual walk-up tickets are $5 at the entrance to the Graceland Parking Lot.
