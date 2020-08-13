Health commissioner encourages COVID-19 testing, says some might be avoiding it due to wait times
Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey encouraged residents to get tested for COVID-19 if they felt they needed it.
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - During a media briefing Thursday, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey encouraged residents to get tested for COVID-19 if they felt they needed it.
“We believe there are less sick people,” she said, pointing to lower testing numbers. However, she added that people might be avoiding getting a test due to testing time turnaround.
According to Piercey, Tennessee’s average turnaround time for COVID-19 results is two-and-a-half days.
“Don’t avoid or delay based on lab turnaround times,” she said.
You can get tested for free at health departments in the state. Go here for a list of COVID-19 assessment sites.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.