How to stay safe on public transportation during the pandemic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - How safe is public transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the main way COVID-19 spreads is through droplets released when people talk, cough or sneeze. According to the CDC, the best way to reduce the spread of infection on public transit is to wear a mask and distance from others.

Many transit systems including Knoxville Area Transit are requiring riders to wear face coverings. Health experts said there are other steps individuals can take to make trips less risky.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest people travel during non-peak hours, avoid crowded spots in stations and stops and skip rows between seats when possible.

The CDC said to avoid touching surfaces such as turnstiles and handrails if you can.

