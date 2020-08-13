Independent Restaurant Coalition asking for $120 billion dollar fund to help restaurants

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A number of East Tennessee restaurants hope an ask from congress for $120 billion dollars will help them to stay open.

Members of the Independent Restaurant Coalition say 11 million restaurant jobs all around the country need help, and need it now.

Martha Boggs, the owner of the Bistro at the Bijou and Dazzo’s pizza, says she hopes the grant passes so that her business won’t have to deal with another loan.

“I don’t know what the future holds and I’m one of those people who doesn’t like to owe people money. I like to pay my bills and keep my bills paid you know? I don’t want to get stuck with a big loan payment, and I don’t want to get into my savings to run the business,” said Martha Boggs

The Restaurants Act of 2020 relief bill is in U.S congress right now.

If passed it would help owners pay staff, rent, utilities, and pay for other supplies.

