Knox County School board approves resolution seeking to delay testing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County School Board of Education approved a resolution seeking the pausing of state-mandated testing for students due to the pandemic.

The resolution passed Wednesday night. It will now go before state officials for consideration.

Knox County is not the only county in Tennessee with a similar request. Shelby County school officials have also asked for a pause to standardized testing.

