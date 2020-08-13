Lebanon police searching for suspect in ‘hostile road rage incident'

LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) -The Lebanon Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a “hostile road rage incident” Wednesday morning.

According to LPD, officers responded to a motorcycle crash on South Hartmann Drive around 11:45 a.m. The motorcyclist told officers he was bumped in the rear by a 2-door black Hyundai. The motorcyclist said he sped up in order to obtain the Hyundai’s license plate when the driver of the car slammed on its breaks, causing the motorcyclist to lay the bike down and wreck.

We are seeking assistance in locating a suspect of a hostile road rage incident from earlier today. At around 11:45 am... Posted by Lebanon Police Department on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The driver of the Hyundai left the scene and officers were unable to receive a description of the driver.

If anyone has information regarding the incident and driver of the vehicle contact the Lebanon Police Department at 615-444-2323.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.