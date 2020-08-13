Major egg producer accused of price gouging amid pandemic

(WVLT/CBS) - Authorities in New York have accused of the United States largest egg producers of hiking prices as demand surged amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

CBS reported that Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Tuesday against Hillandale Farms, alleging that the company took in $4 million by illegally gouging shoppers on eggs. Officials said that the company doubled, tripled and even quadrupled egg prices sold to commissary stores at West Point and U.S. military bases, as well as at Stop & Shop, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Associated Supermarkets and other retailers.

"As this pandemic ravaged our country, Hillandale exploited hardworking New Yorkers to line its own pockets," James said in a statement announcing the suit. "In less than two months, Hillandale made millions by cheating our most vulnerable communities and our service members; actions that are both unlawful and truly rotten."

CBS reported that, between January and March, Hillandale charged buyers between 59 cents and $1.10 for a dozen eggs. The price went up on March 15 to $1.49, two days after the U.S. declared a national emergency due to the pandemic. Prices reached to a high of $2.93 per dozen, according to the suit, and didn’t return to pre-pandemic levels until early May.

Hillandale denied the allegations in the suit.

“Our approach to pricing has been consistent for decades, and without complaint, whether that has led to profit or losses, and the last several months have been no exception,” the company, which employs 1,500 people, said in a statement. “We look to a third-party company, Urner Barry, which specializes in the timely, accurate and unbiased reporting of market news and quotations throughout the food industry.”

