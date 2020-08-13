Man charged in I-40 shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WVLT/WREG) — A Memphis man was arrested in connection to a June 24 shooting that happened on I-40.

Investigators said Michael Sasfrass, 26, was arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The victim told police he was heading east on I-40 near the Sycamore View exit when a vehicle pulled up next to him and began shooting. The victim said he sped away but was shot in the back. He was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

WREG reported that the next day, he reached out to his child’s mother to tell her what happened. While on the call, he allegedly heard Sasfrass, the woman’s boyfriend, “bragging about the shooting and confessing he was the one responsible.”

