Man wanted for attempted murder in Myrtle Beach arrested in East Tennessee

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL/WVLT) - A man wanted for attempted murder in Myrtle Beach was arrested in East Tennessee.

WJHL reported that the Greene County Sheriff’s Office arrested 45-year-old Timothy Lee Player, who was wanted in connection to two stabbings. One occurred on June 23, and the other occurred on July 9 in South Carolina.

Deputies arrested Player on Speedway Lane in Greeneville after a Myrtle Beach detective alerted local authorities of his potential whereabouts.

WJHL reported Player was wanted for attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery in the first degree.

As of Thursday, he was being held in the Greene County jail.

