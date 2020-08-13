Maryville 8-year-old girl waits for heart transplant at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An 8-year-old girl from Maryville is waiting for a heart transplant at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Nora Worley patiently waits at the hospital while playing with her new plush pig and baby doll, also showing off her headphones adorned with unicorns. If she could be out in her own backyard playing instead of waiting for a new heart at Vanderbilt Medical Center, she said she’d rather, “play on the slip and slide.”

Parents Justin Worley and April Burger are taking 24-hour shifts with Nora at her hospital room. Doctors have told them she needs to wait there for the possibility of a heart transplant.

While both taking shifts watching over their daughter, Worley and Buger created a Facebook page called Nora’s Village to document Nora’s transplant journey.

Back in East Tennessee, Nora’s aunt Audrey Faso is coordinating with nonprofit Children’s Organ Transplant Association to raise funds for living expenses to support the family. Faso says it is unknown how long the wait for a new heart will be.

“We are making sure she’s the healthiest she can be before a heart becomes available,” said Faso. “All the prayers and thoughts are just so heartwarming and really helpful right now.”

For more information on Nora’s journey visit Nora’s Village and the Children’s Organ Transplant Association.

