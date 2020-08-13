Advertisement

Maryville 8-year-old girl waits for heart transplant at Vanderbilt

An 8-year-old girl from Maryville is waiting for a heart transplant at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
By Anne Brock
Published: Aug. 12, 2020 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -An 8-year-old girl from Maryville is waiting for a heart transplant at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Nora Worley patiently waits at the hospital while playing with her new plush pig and baby doll, also showing off her headphones adorned with unicorns. If she could be out in her own backyard playing instead of waiting for a new heart at Vanderbilt Medical Center, she said she’d rather, “play on the slip and slide.”

Parents Justin Worley and April Burger are taking 24-hour shifts with Nora at her hospital room. Doctors have told them she needs to wait there for the possibility of a heart transplant.

While both taking shifts watching over their daughter, Worley and Buger created a Facebook page called Nora’s Village to document Nora’s transplant journey.

Back in East Tennessee, Nora’s aunt Audrey Faso is coordinating with nonprofit Children’s Organ Transplant Association to raise funds for living expenses to support the family. Faso says it is unknown how long the wait for a new heart will be.

“We are making sure she’s the healthiest she can be before a heart becomes available,” said Faso. “All the prayers and thoughts are just so heartwarming and really helpful right now.”

For more information on Nora’s journey visit Nora’s Village and the Children’s Organ Transplant Association.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Park named after police chief who threw Jackie Robinson out of a game in 1946 is renamed

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
A Florida park named after a police chief who once threw Jackie Robinson out of a game to uphold segregation has been renamed.

News

Tennessee lawmakers pass COVID-19 liability legislation

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee lawmakers passed a bill that seeks to protect Tennessee business owners from “frivolous lawsuits” related to COVID-19.

Eye on Education

Knox County Board of Education approves virtual education contract

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
The Knox County Board of Education will discuss spending millions of dollars to hire online-based teachers out of Florida.

News

Lebanon police searching for suspect in ‘hostile road rage incident'

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
The Lebanon Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a hostile road rage incident Wednesday morning.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler weather, lots of clouds for the week ahead

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Your last chance to see the Perseids is tonight, then it's back to higher rain chances

News

Knox County School board proposes mask policy

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
The Knox County School Board of Education discussed a broad mask policy for schools Wednesday night.

News

UPDATE: Police have man in custody after 5-year-old fatally shot

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WITN Web Team
Darius Sessoms, 25, was arrested by Wilson police and the U.S. Marshals’ Carolina Regional Fugitive Task Force.

News

Knox Co. Board of Health: There will be students who get COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Board of Health during a Wednesday meeting discussed the upcoming school year saying, “there will be students who get COVID-19.”

News

TBI: Most Wanted fugitive in custody after turning himself into authorities

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Officials said Robinson should be considered armed and dangerous.

News

Grace Christian Academy prepares for in-person learning

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Grace Christian Academy students are preparing for in-person learning for the fall semester with a virtual option still in mind.