Middle Tenn. Boys and Girls Club return $30K to Metro Schools after it wasn’t used as intended

NASHVILLE Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) -The Boys and Girls Club of Middle Tenn. has returned $30,000 back to Metro Schools after the money was not used as intended, CBS affiliate WTVF reported.

The Boys and Girls Clubs received the money in two separate grants in 2018 and 2019.

WTVF reported the youth organization had told Metro Schools that it would pay for summer camps for Metro students run by the youth baseball program, RBI. There were no summer camps. And, RBI used the money for its own needs.

The head of the RBI program at the time was a long time high-ranking administrator with Metro Schools. Dr. Tony Majors was later pushed out after the head of schools discovered Majors’ conflict of interest and an audit revealed that he misrepresented how the grant money was being used.

