Nashville bars allowed to reopen Monday
Nashville bars will be allowed to reopen Monday, according to a report from WTVF.
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville bars will be allowed to reopen Monday, according to a report from WTVF.
Capacity restrictions will remain in place.
“Starting Monday, August 17, Limited Service Restaurants and Bars may reopen with a max of 25 patrons or however many can be socially distanced – whichever is less. All customers must be seated and bar counters remain closed,” said a Tweet from Mayor Jonn Cooper.
Restaurants must close by 10 p.m. and curbside and to-go alcohol sales will not be allowed in midtown and downtown.
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.