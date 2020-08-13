Nashville bars allowed to reopen Monday.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville bars will be allowed to reopen Monday, according to a report from WTVF.

Capacity restrictions will remain in place.

“Starting Monday, August 17, Limited Service Restaurants and Bars may reopen with a max of 25 patrons or however many can be socially distanced – whichever is less. All customers must be seated and bar counters remain closed,” said a Tweet from Mayor Jonn Cooper.

Restaurants must close by 10 p.m. and curbside and to-go alcohol sales will not be allowed in midtown and downtown.

