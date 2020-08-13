Advertisement

Nashville bars allowed to reopen Monday

Nashville bars will be allowed to reopen Monday, according to a report from WTVF.
Nashville bars allowed to reopen Monday.
Nashville bars allowed to reopen Monday.(WTVF)
By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WTVF) - Nashville bars will be allowed to reopen Monday, according to a report from WTVF.

Capacity restrictions will remain in place.

“Starting Monday, August 17, Limited Service Restaurants and Bars may reopen with a max of 25 patrons or however many can be socially distanced – whichever is less. All customers must be seated and bar counters remain closed,” said a Tweet from Mayor Jonn Cooper.

Restaurants must close by 10 p.m. and curbside and to-go alcohol sales will not be allowed in midtown and downtown.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

How to stay safe on public transportation during the pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
How safe is public transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming traffic shift on Alcoa Highway

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to TDOT, the work is expected to be complete by Friday, August 21.

News

Dolly Parton announces first Christmas album in 30 years

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Parton’s last holiday album, Home for Christmas, was released in 1990.

News

Tennessee Smokies announce 2020 fall ball registration

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The league will begin on Sept. 21 for current high school baseball players.

Latest News

News

Zoo Knoxville welcomes rare bird hatchling

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
For the first time, a “Blue crowned laughingthrush” hatched at the zoo on July 16.

News

Tennessee lawmakers end session on protests, COVID liability

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Under the proposal targeting protests, those who illegally camp on state property would now face a Class E felony.

News

Community members to discuss future of the Bull Run Fossil Plant site

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Members of the public will be invited to ask questions and share their thoughts about how they would like to see the site used.

Forecast

Scattered pop-ups today ahead of batches of heavy rain

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
It's a steamy Thursday, helping to create some rain and storms. It will be rainy at times to end the week and on into the weekend.

News

Answering questions about high school sports

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Rick Russo
Caruthers opens up about Friday night football plans, cheer and band teams and the cleaning of synthetic turf playing fields

Forecast

Cooler weather, lots of clouds for the week ahead

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Your last chance to see the Perseids is tonight, then it's back to higher rain chances