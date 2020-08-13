NC rapper DaBaby faces criticism after saying he’ll vote for Kanye West in presidential election
Charlotte rapper DaBaby has endorsed fellow rapper Kanye West for this upcoming presidential election.
DaBaby tweeted his support for West Wednesday.
West is not on the ballot for November, and DaBaby has faced a lot of criticism for the tweet, WBTV reported.
WBTV’s Bria Bell reached out to DaBaby’s management team about the tweet and has not heard back yet.
