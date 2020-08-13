NC rapper DaBaby faces criticism after saying he’ll vote for Kanye West in presidential election

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/WVLT) - Charlotte rapper DaBaby has endorsed fellow rapper Kanye West for this upcoming presidential election.

DaBaby tweeted his support for West Wednesday.

During this presidential election, Charlotte rapper DaBaby says he’ll be supporting Kanye West by voting for him. Kanye West is not in the ballot for the 2020 election. pic.twitter.com/A3ygpRszDn — Bria Bell (@BriaBellTV) August 13, 2020

West is not on the ballot for November, and DaBaby has faced a lot of criticism for the tweet, WBTV reported.

WBTV’s Bria Bell reached out to DaBaby’s management team about the tweet and has not heard back yet.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.