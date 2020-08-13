Advertisement

NCAA cancels fall championships as major football marches on

University of Nebraska athletes train in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. The Big Ten won't play sports this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports' power conferences to yield to the pandemic. The move announced Tuesday.
University of Nebraska athletes train in Lincoln, Neb., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. The Big Ten won't play sports this fall because of concerns about COVID-19, becoming the first of college sports' power conferences to yield to the pandemic. The move announced Tuesday.(AP Photo/Nati Harnik)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The NCAA will not conduct fall championship events — a move that does not affect major college football — because not enough schools are competing in sports such as men’s and women’s soccer and women’s volleyball.

NCAA President Mark Emmert made the announcement in video posted on Twitter, but it has been clear this was coming.

“Sadly, tragically that’s going to be the case this fall. Full stop,” Emmert said. “That doesn’t mean we shouldn’t and can’t turn toward winter and spring and say, ‘How can we create a legitimate championship for those students?’ There are ways to do this. I am completely confident we can figure this out.”

Last week the NCAA Board of Governors said championship events in a sport would canceled if fewer than 50% of the teams competing in that sports played a regular season.

Divisions II and III almost immediately followed by canceling their fall championships. Division I — which is comprised of 357 schools — held on, but as conference after conference canceled their fall seasons the tipping point came.

Falls sports also include field hockey, cross-country and water polo. Schools in conference that have not yet canceled their fall seasons could conceivably try to stage regular season competition.

The highest tier of Division I football, the Bowl Subdivision, is not impacted. The College Football Playoff is run by the conferences and six of those leagues are still moving toward having a season, including the Southeastern Conference, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big 12.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics Headlines

Trump’s EPA dumps methane emissions rule for oil, gas fields

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump’s administration is expected to undo Obama-era rules designed to limit greenhouse gas emissions from oil and gas fields and pipelines, formalizing the changes Thursday in the heart of the nation’s most prolific natural gas reservoir.

National

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle move into new California home

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
A spokesperson for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle says the couple has moved into a new family home but did not provide its location or other details.

News

State ‘cautiously optimistic’ that COVID-19 cases will go down in rural areas

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee officials say they are "cautiously optimistic" that rates of COVID-19 cases will go down in rural areas soon.

News

Health commissioner encourages COVID-19 testing, says some might be avoiding it due to wait times

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey encouraged residents to get tested for COVID-19 if they felt they needed it.

Eye on Education

Sevier County first-year teacher shares thoughts on starting school

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Bohle
Two Sevier County School System teachers going in different directions. One has left the school system and another on the cusp of beginning his first year out of graduate school.

Latest News

News

Recovering coronavirus patients encouraged to donate convalescent plasma

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey encouraged recovering coronavirus patients to donate convalescent plasma to help others struck by the virus.

News

Georgia makes largest heroin bust in state’s history

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A man known as "Freckleface Shawn" was arrested July 27 in connection to the bust.

News

“You are my angels” Mother of crash victim thanks first responders

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Abby Kousouris
Cindy Rhodes' daughter Breonna is still in the ICU at UT Medical center after a horrific car wreck. She credits the crew who responded for keeping her daughter alive.

News

Independent Restaurant Coalition asking for $120 billion dollar fund to help restaurants

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Erica Lunsford
The act is proposed to help keep independently owned restaurants in business during the pandemic

News

Man wanted for attempted murder in Myrtle Beach arrested in East Tennessee

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
A man wanted for attempted murder in Myrtle Beach was arrested in East Tennessee.

News

Leadership, spending issues addressed at Florida Virtual School, says Knox County Schools

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A report from the Florida Department of Education shows multiple issues were uncovered during an audit of Florida Virtual Schools, the company contracted by the Knox County Board of Education to assist with at-home teaching amid the pandemic.