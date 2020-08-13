Advertisement

Old Smoky Distillery added to Forbes 5000 companies

By Megan Sadler
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Old Smoky Distillery achieved recognition on the Forbes 5000 list in2020.

“We are honored to be ranked amongst some of the world’s most successful and fast-growing companies. This is the first time Ole Smoky Distillery has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list, and it’s fitting as we celebrate our 10th anniversary this year,” says Robert Hall, CEO, Ole Smoky Distillery. “Our team has worked very hard to achieve success over the last decade. We’re proud to have introduced our uniquely American moonshine and whiskey products to an entirely new group of consumers who enjoy them across the country and around the world.”

The full list of businesses added to Forbes 5000 is available here.

“The companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the

