Recovering coronavirus patients encouraged to donate convalescent plasma

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey encouraged recovering coronavirus patients to donate convalescent plasma to help others struck by the virus.

LIVE: Gov. Lee holds briefing LIVE: Gov. Lee is holding a media briefing to give an update on COVID-19 in the state. Posted by WVLT on Thursday, August 13, 2020

COVID Convalescent Plasma (CCP) treatment is the transfusion of plasma from someone who has recovered from infection to someone suffering from it, in the hopes that the passive transfer of antibodies will help the patient fight off the infection.

To qualify to donate:

• An individual must have had a positive COVID-19 diagnosis via confirmed lab test to be eligible to donate.

• MEDIC will not be collecting convalescent plasma from community members who may have had a previous infection and believe that they had COVID-19 earlier this year or late last year.

• Potential donors must be symptom-free for at least 14 days prior to donation and with a follow-up, verified negative COVID-19 lab test results to qualify to donate.

