Reward offered in case of NC teen missing more than 1 month

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/WVLT) - North Carolina deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in early July.

The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said 15-year-old Amanda Nevaeh Brown was last seen July 7 on Triton Way at 7:30 p.m. She has been considered a runaway.

Brown is described as a white femaile, 5′3″ tall and 115 pounds. She has red shoulder-length hair, blue eyes and a nose piercing.

Anyone who sees Brown or has information on her whereabouts is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 652-2235 or Crime Stoppers at 65-CRIME (652-7463). You can also text your tips to Crime Stoppers - text “TIP MCDOWELLSO” and your information to 888777.

WBTV reported that a cash reward is being offered for Brown’s safe return.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.