Roane State confirms employee tested positive for COVID-19

Roane State Community College confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State Community College confirmed an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

According to reports, the employee was on the Oak Ridge Branch Campus on Monday, August 10, but was not inside the facility.

School officials said the school has taken appropriate action to ensure the campus community is informed of the positive case. Students and staff who were directly in contact or in close proximity of the individual who tested positive have been notified.

“Due to safety precautions that have been in place at Roane State, including face coverings, wellness screenings and physical distancing, additional unidentified close contacts with the positive case are unlikely,” Roane State officials said.

