Scattered pop-ups today ahead of batches of heavy rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s a steamy Thursday, helping to create some rain and storms. It will be rainy at times to end the week and on into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy, with areas of fog, and a stray shower can pop-up. The low is around 70 degrees to kick off Thursday.

Clouds are increasing today, helping to create spotty to scattered rain and storms this afternoon to evening. We have a 40% coverage of our area, with some heavy downpours and storms. The high is around 91 degrees, but the humidity makes it feel about 6 degrees warmer.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a few showers moving through our area at times. The low will be around 72 degrees by Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday and Saturday are rainy at times. We have a 60% coverage of our area, because this comes in batches and leaves parts of our area soggy. Highs are in the low to mid 80s.

Rain and storms are becoming more scattered, with leftover for Sunday and a high around 86 degrees.

By Monday, it now looks like the best chance for rain and storms will hug the Smoky Mountains, leaving the rest of our area with isolated pop-ups. The high will be right around “normal” at 87 degrees.

The chance for pop-ups increases again Wednesday to Thursday next week.

