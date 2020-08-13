Advertisement

Solid rain threats the next three days

But we dry out and keep the cooler weather next week
By Ben Cathey
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get ready for more rain in our western counties this late afternoon and evening.

Showers are back for Friday afternoon into Friday night. We have a soggy Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There’s been a lot of sunshine for most of us today. Now the storms eat up that fuel, with some intense red popping up on radar Thursday evening. The best - but not the only - chance for downpours and thunder is on the Cumberland Plateau.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a few showers moving through our area at times. The low will be around 72 degrees by Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday and Saturday are rainy at times. We have a 60% coverage of our area, because this comes in batches and leaves parts of our area soggy. Highs are in the low to mid 80s. Friday’s better chance is in the last 1/3 of the day. Meanwhile, the stuff Saturday is likely to recur throughout the day. Many on the Plateau won’t even hit 80 for the high then.

Rain and storms are becoming more scattered, with leftover for Sunday and a high around 86 degrees.

By Monday, it now looks like the best chance for rain and storms will hug the Smoky Mountains, leaving the rest of our area with isolated pop-ups. The high will be right around “normal” at 87 degrees.

A second, perhaps even third, cold front drives out the humidity, while keeping us pleasantly cool and much drier. That’s by next Tuesday, lingering much of next workweek.

Join WVLT News for the latest on your forecast!

Iphone Users
Android Users
Thu AM 8-Day Forecast
Thu AM 8-Day Forecast(WVLT)

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Scattered pop-ups today ahead of batches of heavy rain

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Heather Haley
It's a steamy Thursday, helping to create some rain and storms. It will be rainy at times to end the week and on into the weekend.

Forecast

Cooler weather, lots of clouds for the week ahead

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Your last chance to see the Perseids is tonight, then it's back to higher rain chances

Forecast

More storms ahead of a decent cool down next week

Updated: 15 hours ago
Recurring WVLT News recording

WVLT

Few pop-ups today, more rain ahead

Updated: Aug. 12, 2020 at 4:52 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
A slow-moving storm system brings better rain chances to end the week.

Latest News

WVLT

Increasing rain chances by late week

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 9:31 PM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
A slow-moving storm system moving in from the west will bring back more likely rain chances to close out the week.

Forecast

Slow-moving storm brings better rain chances

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 6:50 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

WVLT

Scattered rain storms morning and afternoon

Updated: Aug. 11, 2020 at 4:49 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
We have batches of rain and storms moving through our area at times this week. Your Tuesday morning comes with scattered rain and then again in the afternoon hours we have more moving through.

WVLT

Storms winding down today, another round early Tuesday

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 9:30 PM EDT
|
By Austin Bowling
Spotty storms are still possible for the remainder of Monday but not nearly to the coverage as this morning. Expect another round to rumble through Tuesday morning.

Forecast

Off and on storm chances remain this week

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 7:32 PM EDT
Recurring WVLT News recording

WVLT

WVLT Weather Alert: Heavy rain, storms this morning

Updated: Aug. 10, 2020 at 4:57 AM EDT
|
By Heather Haley
We have on and off storms at times this week, kicking off with a batch of heavy rain and storms moving through part of our area this morning.