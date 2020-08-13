Solid rain threats the next three days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Get ready for more rain in our western counties this late afternoon and evening.

Showers are back for Friday afternoon into Friday night. We have a soggy Saturday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

There’s been a lot of sunshine for most of us today. Now the storms eat up that fuel, with some intense red popping up on radar Thursday evening. The best - but not the only - chance for downpours and thunder is on the Cumberland Plateau.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a few showers moving through our area at times. The low will be around 72 degrees by Friday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday and Saturday are rainy at times. We have a 60% coverage of our area, because this comes in batches and leaves parts of our area soggy. Highs are in the low to mid 80s. Friday’s better chance is in the last 1/3 of the day. Meanwhile, the stuff Saturday is likely to recur throughout the day. Many on the Plateau won’t even hit 80 for the high then.

Rain and storms are becoming more scattered, with leftover for Sunday and a high around 86 degrees.

By Monday, it now looks like the best chance for rain and storms will hug the Smoky Mountains, leaving the rest of our area with isolated pop-ups. The high will be right around “normal” at 87 degrees.

A second, perhaps even third, cold front drives out the humidity, while keeping us pleasantly cool and much drier. That’s by next Tuesday, lingering much of next workweek.

