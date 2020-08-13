State ‘cautiously optimistic’ that COVID-19 cases will go down in rural areas

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee officials say they are “cautiously optimistic” that rates of COVID-19 cases will go down in rural areas soon.

Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey made the comment during a media briefing Thursday.

She added that health officials have seen case counts steadying in urban and metro areas. As of August 13, cases had surpassed 128,000 with more than 89,000 recoveries.

