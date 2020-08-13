TBI: Knoxville murder suspect captured in North Carolina
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a suspect on its Most Wanted list has been captured.
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 6:08 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced a suspect on its Most Wanted list has been captured.
Investigators said Tomier Lundy was captured in Charlotte, North Carolina.
He was wanted out of Knoxville for first-degree murder. Lundy was identified as the suspect in the shooting death of 24-year-old Anthony Sanford after an incident on Adock Avenue on April 30
Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.