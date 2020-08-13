Tenn. dog owners charged after woman fatally mauled

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people were indicted in Memphis in connection to an incident where a dog fatally mauled a 59-year-old woman in April.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich said that 61-year-old Phyllis Jones, her daughter 40-year-old Kimberly Jordan and Jordan’s 22-year-old son Dedricz Perry were taken into custody Tuesday by U.S. Marshals. Investigators accused them of being the owners of four dogs involved in the attack that left Doris Arrington dead.

WMC reported Arrington’s body was found in North Memphis on April 22. Officials said she suffered severe trauma to her legs and arms, and her cause of death was “massive blood loss.”

Investigators searched the area where the body was found and located near a house with four dogs that reportedly had blood on their mouths and coats.

Jones, Jordan and Perry were all indicted on reckless homicide charges.

