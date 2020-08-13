Tennessee Smokies announce 2020 fall ball registration

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Tennessee Smokies announced the club will host a Fall Ball League at Smokies Stadium.

The league will begin on Sept. 21 for current high school baseball players.

All games will be played at Smokies Stadium on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday nights. Teams will play two games per week for five to six weeks throughout the fall.

The fee to register is $275 per player. The registration fee includes a league jersey.

“Our area is in need of a place for local high school players to play during the fall without having the burden of costly traveling across the state, especially while school is getting back in session,” said Boyd Sports President and COO Chris Allen. “We are very excited to host this league again at Smokies Stadium.”

Tickets for Fall Ball contests will be available at the gate for $5 and concessions stands will be open.

