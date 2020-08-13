TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming traffic shift on Alcoa Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced an traffic shift on Alcoa Highway.

On Monday, August 17, crews will begin setting beams for the new Hunt Road overpass near McGhee-Tyson Airport.

Southbound traffic will be detoured onto Hunt Road, then to Louisville Road and back onto Alcoa Highway. Northbound traffic will be detoured using the existing on and off-ramps at Hunt Road.

Southbound detours will be in place nightly between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. Northbound detours will be in place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

According to TDOT, the work is expected to be complete by Friday, August 21.

