UT Chancellor says no tailgating on campus during football season

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman announced tailgating will not be allowed during the 2020-21 football season.

During a video conference for students and family members, Plowman said she hopes the football season can happen, but if it does there will not be tailgating.

Plowman said if UT is able to have a football season, Neyland Stadium will be at a significantly limited capacity for fans.

Currently, the Southeastern Conference plans to participate in a ten-game conference schedule. Details including fan attendance or where the games will be played have yet to be released.

