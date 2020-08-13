Advertisement

UT confirms 28 active COVID-19 cases, more than 100 in isolation

University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman confirmed the university has 28 active COVID-19 cases.
(WVLT)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - University of Tennessee Chancellor Donde Plowman confirmed the university has 28 active COVID-19 cases.

According to Plowman, 20 students and eight employees tested positive.

The university will continue to track how many individuals are self-isolating due to exposure to COVID-19, COVID-19 symptoms or positive test results. Plowman confirmed 155 individuals are currently self-isolating. According to data, 13 students living on campus, 69 students living off-campus and 73 employees are currently isolating.

Plowman addressed the question many individuals posed, why are students being allowed back on campus during the pandemic. Plowman said most students expressed their desire to return to campus and their parents shared those thoughts.

“Our students should not have to put on hold their plans for an education, because we don’t know how long this pandemic is going to last,” Plowman said.

UT students began moving onto campus for the fall semester on August 9. The semester is set to begin on Aug. 19 with an estimated 29,000 students enrolled. When classes begin students will be required to wear masks and self-test for COVID-19 symptoms before arriving on campus each day.

Nearly half the classes offered will include an in-person component, the other half will be fully online or a part of a hybrid in-person and virtual teaching method.

Plowman said UT decided against going completely virtual for the 2020-21 school year is because “an important part of the education, the total experience is everything that happens outside the classroom.”

Dr. Spencer Gregg with the UT Student Health Center said the university has worked to increase testing capabilities at the student health center and working to purchase rapid testing technology.

“I am so proud of our entire campus community,” Plowman said. “It’s not easy for our students or staff.”

Plowman said UT officials will constantly analyze testing capabilities, hospital capacity, cases in the community and availability of isolation spaces to determine if classes can continue being held in person.

Plowman announced a freeze will be placed on hiring new staff members at UT.

UT will provide live updates for faculty and staff at 12:30 p.m. and a separate update for students and families at 1:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, August 18.

To see the full press conference click here.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Graceland to host first-ever drive-in during Elvis Week

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Graceland announced it would host its first-ever drive-in for three nights during Elvis Week.

News

Cars for Canines event to provide vaccinations for pets

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The event will be the first large public event in the community since March due to the pandemic.

News

How to stay safe on public transportation during the pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
How safe is public transportation during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Upcoming traffic shift on Alcoa Highway

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to TDOT, the work is expected to be complete by Friday, August 21.

Latest News

News

Nashville bars allowed to reopen Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Nashville bars will be allowed to reopen Monday, according to a report from WTVF.

News

Dolly Parton announces first Christmas album in 30 years

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Parton’s last holiday album, Home for Christmas, was released in 1990.

News

Tennessee Smokies announce 2020 fall ball registration

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The league will begin on Sept. 21 for current high school baseball players.

News

Zoo Knoxville welcomes rare bird hatchling

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
For the first time, a “Blue crowned laughingthrush” hatched at the zoo on July 16.

News

Tennessee lawmakers end session on protests, COVID liability

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Under the proposal targeting protests, those who illegally camp on state property would now face a Class E felony.

News

Community members to discuss future of the Bull Run Fossil Plant site

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Members of the public will be invited to ask questions and share their thoughts about how they would like to see the site used.