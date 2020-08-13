YMCA hosts Keys of Hope fundraiser
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The YMCA hosted its annual Keys of Hope fundraiser Thursday, but it was little different than in years past.
This year, the luncheon was a virtual event.
WVLT News Anchor Brittany Tarwater emceed the event, which helps provide transitional housing to homeless women in Knoxville. You can learn more about the program and how to help here.
