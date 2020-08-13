Advertisement

“You are my angels” Mother of crash victim thanks first responders

Cindy Rhodes' daughter Breonna is still in the ICU at UT Medical center after a horrific car wreck. She credits the crew who responded for keeping her daughter alive.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A mother says she is unable to repay crews who responded to a car wreck that trapped her daughter inside.

Cindy Rhode’s daughter Breanna is still in the ICU at UT Medical center after a horrific car wreck. She credits the crew who responded for keeping her daughter alive.

“I want y’all to know you are my angels,” said Rhodes.

Sergeant Mark Snowden with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, firefighter William Wiwczaroski with the Dandridge Fire Department, Tim Hernandez with the Jefferson County Rescue Squad, and paramedic Stacy Hickle with Jefferson County EMS all responded to the call.

“We’re just doing our job,” said Snowden.

“I could’ve lost my daughter because she shouldn’t have survived that wreck,” said Rhodes.

The body cam video recorded by Sgt Mark Snowden with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office shows the rescue.

“It was teamwork. Everybody worked hand-in-hand. I don’t think we can work any better,” said Snowden.

The door of the car was so warped from the crash, they couldn’t get to Breanna. Everyone rushed to get Breanna out of the car.

“The video shows me swat one or two of them, but they ended up stinging me 21 times, but I wasn’t leaving that car without her. I could be stung 121 times. I wasn’t leaving there until she was coming with us,” said Snowden.

“Y’all worked so fast. I watched the video over and over and I still cannot believe it. Y’all put y’all’s life in danger to help other victims like Breanna,” said Rhodes.

They agree there’s a higher power who put them all there.

“That was God, we were just his hands,” said Hickle.

The five of them made a plan to meet when Breanna gets out of the hospital. Rhodes says she wants to thank her daughter’s angels in person.

