Zoo Knoxville welcomes rare bird hatchling

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Zoo Knoxville announced the birth of a rare hatchling Wednesday.

For the first time, a “Blue crowned laughingthrush” hatched at the zoo on July 16.

The bird will serve as an ambassador for its critically endangered counterparts in the wild. According to the zoo, there are less than 200 remaining in the wild, as they are threatened by development and the illegal pet trade in their native China.

