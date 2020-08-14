1 dead, 1 injured in Schaad Rd. crash near Pleasant Ridge Rd.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead and another injured after a Friday crash on Schaad Road near Pleasant Ridge Road.

Schaad Road will remain closed while investigators are at the scene.

According to Rural Metro Fire, crews determined there was a head-on collision.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The injured person’s condition remains unknown.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office released a statement following the crash saying, “The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Unit is conducting an investigation into a two-vehicle crash on Schaad Road that has resulted in 1 person being injured and transported by AMR to a local hospital for treatment and 1 fatality.”

As of Friday afternoon, the cause of the crash was unknown.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.