Advertisement

Amber Alert issued in Fla. for missing 16-year-old

Florida officials issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl, along with a possible suspect, pictured right.
Florida officials issued an Amber Alert for a missing 16-year-old girl, along with a possible suspect, pictured right.(MissingKids.org)
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A Florida Amber Alert has been issued Friday for an unknown white or Hispanic female who is approximately 16 years old.

She last seen in the 3200 block of South Goldenrod Road in Orlando, wearing a red baggy T-shirt with dark pants.

She may be in the company of an unknown Hispanic male, last seen wearing a white T-shirt with dark pants.

They may be traveling in a 2004 gray Toyota RAV4 with a broken rear passenger window, Florida tag number 504RXA.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Office at 866-858-7233 or call 911.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

TBI asks Sullivan County residents to identify drug dealers

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking residents in Sullivan County to identify drug dealers in the area following an increase in overdoses.

News

Keep kids home from school if they show any symptom of illness, says Knox County Heath Department

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
The Knox County Health Department said parents should keep kids home from school if they show symptoms of any illness.

News

COVID-19 cases surpass 130,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 91k

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

News

Tennessee officials offer car tags to remind parents about kids in hot cars

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
The Department of Health distributed nearly 500,000 free car hangtags that remind drivers to check the backseat for children before leaving a parked car.

Latest News

News

1 dead, 1 injured in Schaad Rd. crash near Pleasant Ridge Rd.

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
One person is dead and another injured after a Friday crash on Schaad Road near Pleasant Ridge Road.

Politics Headlines

Watchdog: Homeland Security officials were wrongly appointed

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
The top two officials in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security were improperly appointed to the posts under federal law by the Trump administration, a nonpartisan congressional watchdog said Friday.

National

Twin beams of light won’t shine during 9/11 tribute in NYC due to coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
Twin beams of light representing the World Trade Center towers won’t be beamed into the sky during this year’s memorial of the 9/11 terror attacks in New York City.

Politics Headlines

9th Circuit ends California ban on high-capacity magazines

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The ruling has national implications because other states have similar restrictions.

National

California wildfires burn amid high risk of brutal blazes

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles was just 12% contained and after threatening more than 5,400 homes.

News

5-star recruit Kennedy Chandler commits to Vols basketball team

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Vols basketball signed new player Kennedy Chandler Friday.