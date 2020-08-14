Back open after tough times, brewers talk COVID-19

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A brewery at the intersection of two of Knoxville’s busiest roads hopes its doors are finally staying open for good.

WVLT News asked the owners of Next Level Brewing Company a hypothetical question, “What would you say to the Knox County Board of Health if you could sit down and have a beer with them?”

“Thank you for reconsidering the mandate,” Rick Cox said immediately.

Co-owner Rick Cox is glad he didn’t have to make some even tougher decisions.

“That was the first thought that went through my mind, yeah,” Cox said. “We won’t be able to survive a second shutdown.”

The Fourth and Gill brewery opened four months before the pandemic hit. They’ve been juggling to-go orders and less seating for nearly five months now.

“We’re not a party atmosphere. We open earlier in the day. We close earlier at night,” Cox said.

“It’s more than just a job to me. It’s my life,” co-owner Nathaniel Sears said.

Sears is the guy making the beer that his wife pours. You’ll find their son doing his homework here. And yes, dogs and children are welcome. There’s often a food truck, and there’s no pressure to drink alcohol.

“Come out and try a locally owned small business and a product that we make with our hands,” Sears told WVLT.

Sears said now is the perfect time to give real mom-and-pop businesses a chance.

