Basketball Vols offer KCHS 7-footer

Handje Tamba joins teammate B.J. Edwards as Vol recruits
By Rick Russo
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:53 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rick Barnes has gone local again, and to the same school for that matter, in offering a scholarship to a big man. Tennessee has extended an offer to Knoxville Catholic’s Handje Tamba.

At (7-foot-0, 215 pounds), Tamba has terrific up size to say the least. Originally from Congo, Handje moved to Knoxville three years ago and it didn’t take him long to start drawing interest from college basketball programs.

Tamba is the second member of the defending state champion Irish basketball team to receive a scholarship offer from coach Barnes. Tennessee has also offered B. J Edwards, recruiting the talented Irish point for the 2022 class as well.

Handje Tamba

