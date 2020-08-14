Bison rips pants off woman in attack after she got too close to calf in South Dokota

CUSTER, S.D. (WVLT/WATN) - Witnesses captured videos of a bison attacking a woman who was reportedly taking pictures of the herd of animals. Authorities believe the woman got too close to a calf, but she was able to escape after being knocked out of her pants.

WATN reports videos from the incident shows a group of motorcyclists stopped in Custer State Park in South Dakota because a group of bison were blocking the road. One motorcyclist can be seen in videos approaching the bison to get a close-up photo.

Witnesses said the woman was attempting to approach a calf when an adult bison charged at her, catching its horn on the woman's belt and jeans.

Several videos of the incident show the woman being swung around violently until her pants fell off.

Custer County Sheriff Marty Mechaley told the Custer County Chronicle the woman was “apparently saved when her pants came off and she fell to the ground unconscious.” The bison then ran off with the rest of the herd.

Witnesses described the incident as a “tense moment.”

The Custer County Sheriff took to Facebook last week warning people to not get near or touch the “fluffy cows” as bison and buffalo season has arrived.

Well it’s that time of the year again…….. We would like to remind everyone to not pet the fluffy cows - also known as... Posted by Custer County Sheriff on Friday, August 7, 2020

“Remember this is their park and we are the guests….please give them a break and keep your distance,” the post reads.

