Bristol police searching for missing 55-year-old man

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing man.

Orville “Darrell” Brown, 55, was reportedly last seen on August 3 around 2 a.m. by a family member near Tennessee High School.

Brown is 6′4″ and weighs 240 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and blue eyes. Police said he was last seen barefoot wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

According to police, Brown suffers from bipolar disorder and other medical conditions that require medications he is currently without.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police at (423)-989-5600.

