Advertisement

Bristol police searching for missing 55-year-old man

According to police, Brown suffers from bipolar disorder and other medical conditions that require medications he is currently without.
Orville Darrell Brown “Darrell”was last seen by a family member near Tennessee High School. /
Orville Darrell Brown “Darrell”was last seen by a family member near Tennessee High School. /(Bristol Police)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Bristol Tennessee Police Department asked for the public’s assistance in the search for a missing man.

Orville “Darrell” Brown, 55, was reportedly last seen on August 3 around 2 a.m. by a family member near Tennessee High School.

Brown is 6′4″ and weighs 240 pounds, with salt and pepper hair and blue eyes. Police said he was last seen barefoot wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

According to police, Brown suffers from bipolar disorder and other medical conditions that require medications he is currently without.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bristol Police at (423)-989-5600.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Tennesssee Homework Hotline to help families navigate virtual learning

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Tennessee officials announced a tutoring hotline is prepared to help virtual learners and their parents navigate the school year.

News

Gov. Lee to sign tougher penalties for some protests

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
He said the requirement that law enforcement offers an initial warning on camping violations strengthened the bill.

News

Bald eagle shows air superiority, sends $950 drone into lake

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Two birdwatchers who were nearby saw the bird attack something but told officials they didn’t realize it was a drone.

News

Texas couple charged after infant son found dead in bucket of tar

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
According to reports, investigators later found the child’s body in a shed behind the couple’s home in a bucket of tar.

Latest News

WVLT

A few showers have started to develop

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Kyle Grainger
Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

News

KPD: Intoxicated man punches car window, passes out in road

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Knoxville Police Department said the E-911 center received multiple calls Thursday night about a man who was lying in the street bleeding out.

News

Fish falls from sky, gets wedged in car, Kingston driver claims

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A driver in Kingston said he was shocked to find he hit a fish with his car while driving on I-40 Monday.

News

Clinton Dragons honored as top JROTC program in Tennessee

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Anne Brock
The Clinton High School Air Force Dragon Squadron is being celebrated as the top Air Force Program of the Year for Tennessee.

News

UT Chancellor says no university-organized tailgating on campus during football season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Plowman said she hopes the football season can happen, but if it does there will not be tailgating.

News

Gov. Lee says he had an ‘encouraging’ conversation with UT on football season

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Governor Lee said he had an "encouraging" conversation with UT Chancellor Donde Plowman about the future of college football this season amid the pandemic.