Advertisement

Check before you ‘place your heroin order,’ Lebanon police say after mix up

The Lebanon Police Department jokingly warned people about double checking before sending an important text.
(KJCT)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lebanon Police Department jokingly warned people about double checking before sending an important text.

“Soooo...you may want to double check that number before you place your heroin order!” the department said on Facebook.

The police department said that on Wednesday a detective got a text from an unidentified number asking to buy a half gram of heroin. Officials were able to determine the number belonged to a man named Heath Willard.

LPD said the detective continued to text Willard and arranged a meeting to purchase drugs. Willard sent his brother, Anthony Willard, on a bicycle to purchase the drugs.

“Anthony was no boudt surprised to be met by a K-9 officer, who took him into custody for attempt simple possession.” LPD said they went to Heath Willard’s residence where they found him walking down the street. He was arrested for criminal attempt and simple possession.

Soooo...you may want to double check that number before you place your heroin order! Early Wednesday 8/12/2020, one of...

Posted by Lebanon Police Department on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

KPD: Intoxicated man punches car window, passes out in road

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Arial Starks
The Knoxville Police Department said the E-911 center received multiple calls Thursday night about a man who was lying in the street bleeding out.

News

Fish falls from sky, gets wedged in car, Kingston driver claims

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Megan Sadler
A driver in Kingston said he was shocked to find he hit a fish with his car while driving on I-40 Monday.

News

Clinton Dragons honored as top JROTC program in Tennessee

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Anne Brock
The Clinton High School Air Force Dragon Squadron is being celebrated as the top Air Force Program of the Year for Tennessee.

News

UT Chancellor says no university-organized tailgating on campus during football season

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Alivia Harris
Plowman said she hopes the football season can happen, but if it does there will not be tailgating.

News

Gov. Lee says he had an ‘encouraging’ conversation with UT on football season

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Governor Lee said he had an "encouraging" conversation with UT Chancellor Donde Plowman about the future of college football this season amid the pandemic.

Latest News

News

‘Of course Black lives matter’: Dolly Parton says in Billboard interview

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Arial Starks
East Tennessee native Dolly Parton expressed her support for the Black Lives Matter Movement during an interview with Billboard.

News

Back open after tough times, brewers talk COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Next Level Brewing Company's owners say they wouldn't have survived a prolonged second shutdown

News

Families selling children for sex most common form of human trafficking in East Tennessee, experts say

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara and Maggie Gregg
If you've been on social media lately, you might have seen #SaveOurChildren. It's a hashtag many people on Facebook and Twitter have been using with the intent to raise awareness about human trafficking.

Forecast

Solid rain threats the next three days

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Locally heavy rainfall will be possible heading into the weekend, but drier, "cooler" days are ahead.

News

State ‘cautiously optimistic’ that COVID-19 cases will go down in rural areas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Tennessee officials say they are "cautiously optimistic" that rates of COVID-19 cases will go down in rural areas soon.