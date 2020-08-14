Check before you ‘place your heroin order,’ Lebanon police say after mix up

LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Lebanon Police Department jokingly warned people about double checking before sending an important text.

“Soooo...you may want to double check that number before you place your heroin order!” the department said on Facebook.

The police department said that on Wednesday a detective got a text from an unidentified number asking to buy a half gram of heroin. Officials were able to determine the number belonged to a man named Heath Willard.

LPD said the detective continued to text Willard and arranged a meeting to purchase drugs. Willard sent his brother, Anthony Willard, on a bicycle to purchase the drugs.

“Anthony was no boudt surprised to be met by a K-9 officer, who took him into custody for attempt simple possession.” LPD said they went to Heath Willard’s residence where they found him walking down the street. He was arrested for criminal attempt and simple possession.

