Clinton Dragons honored as top JROTC program in Tennessee

The Clinton High School Air Force Dragon Squadron is being celebrated as the top Air Force Program of the Year for Tennessee.
By Anne Brock
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Clinton High School Air Force Dragon Squadron is being celebrated as the top Air Force Program of the Year for Tennessee. Retired Major General Richard Webber recognized the group at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting in Anderson County, where squadron members were special guests. JROTC instructors said academics, achievement, public service and good attitudes all played a part in this achievement.

“It teaches us our leadership,” said squadron commander and Clinton High sophomore Tara Pickel.

Deputy commander Amber Shelton said the group had to make adjustments when the pandemic hit, as they continued to work on public service projects. “We found ways to go around it and we found ways to do things online.”

While the community is recognizing the JROTC program locally, U.S. Representative Chuck Fleischmann is giving national recognition to the teens and their instructors. He read a proclamation about the Dragons on the floor of Congress.

“This really needs to be applauded and lauded, not only by members of congress but all the citizenry. These are outstanding men and women who are standing up for our country at a a critical time,” said Congressman Fleischmann.

