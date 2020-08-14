Cocke County High School releases reopening plans for in-person learning

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Cocke County High School released a reopening plan for traditional, in-person learning students Friday, August 14.

According to the reopening plans, the week of August 19-21 will be the start of class. Freshman will go only on August 19, sophomores will go only on August 20 and only juniors and seniors attend August 21.

August 21 will also be the first home football game. Under TSSAA guidelines, temperatures will be taken and masks are required for anyone who enters the stadium.

The following week students of all grades will return based on last name:

-August 24 and August 25 - students with the last names A-K return

-August 26 and August 27 - students with the last names L-Z return

Friday will be a remote learning day for most students. Students will be notified by the school or their teacher if they need to report to school. According to the reopening plan, the buses will run all five days.

August 28 will also be the second home football game and senior celebration night.

