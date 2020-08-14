Advertisement

COVID-19 symptoms often appear in specific order, study says

The University of Southern California released research on COVID-19 symptoms, saying they often appear in a specific order.
Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By Maggie Gregg
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
(WVLT/CBS) - The University of Southern California released research on COVID-19 symptoms, saying they often appear in a specific order.

CBS reported that the study, which was published in the medical journal published in the medical journal Frontier Public Health, found the most likely order of symptoms is as follows: fever, then cough and muscle pain, followed by nausea and/or vomiting, and then diarrhea.

Researchers said not all patients experience the same set of symptoms. USC researcher Peter Kuhn said understanding the order of symptoms can be useful during “overlapping cycles of illnesses” like the upcoming flu season.

"Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening," Kuhn said.

Researchers said they examined medical records and other data on more than 55,000 coronavirus cases in China, collected over a nine-day span in February, 1,000 cases from December through January and compared their findings to data on more than 2,400 influenza cases in North America, Europe and the Southern Hemisphere from 1994 to 1998.

"It is important to have this information," Lahita said. "Besides the things that we all talk about like loss of smell and loss of taste, again — fever, cough, muscle aches, nausea, vomiting and then diarrhea are very good indicators of the fact that you may have COVID-19."

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

