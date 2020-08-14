COVID-19 testing site opening at Walt Disney World

ORLANDO, Fla. (WVLT/WTSP) — Walt Disney World will have a COVID-19 testing site, according to a Disney spokesperson.

Disney World’s Maingate Complex will offer free testing to cast members, their families and Florida residents.

WTSP reported that the testing site would be run by the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Officials said a date for the opening of the site was not immediately available. Disney World reopened to the public in July.

