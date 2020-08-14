Crossville police increasing impaired driving enforcement

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The City of Crossville Police Department partnered with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office for its “Booze It and Lose It” campaign.

The campaign will run from Aug. 21 to Sept. 7 surrounding the Labor Day holiday. During these dates, an increased presence of police officers will be out looking to stop drunk drivers.

“Drinking and driving takes a huge toll,” Crossville Police Chief Jessie Brooks said. “The lives lost are entirely preventable. We are going to make a positive difference.”

Officials said drivers will see increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving. Authorities will also increase the number of sobriety checkpoints and high visibility enforcement.

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in the state of Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment and installation of an ignition interlock device.

