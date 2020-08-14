Death of four pregnant cows in NC sparks investigation

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - Sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina’s Union County are investigating an animal cruelty case involving the deaths of four pregnant Black Angus cows.

Two of the cows at John Isley’s farm were shot last month, while two others were euthanized because of the extent of their injuries. The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the animal cruelty case and has not yet identified a suspect in the killings.

Isley is the co-host of Charlotte’s “John Boy & Billy” syndicated radio show and owns a 120-acre farm near the town of Waxhaw.

