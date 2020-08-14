Elvis Presley’s childhood home for sale

TUPELO, Miss. (WMC/WVLT) - Elvis Week may be coming to a close at Graceland, but you might be able to keep a piece of the king forever.

WMC reports that Elvis Presley’s childhood home in Tupelo, Mississippi is up for auction with Rockhurst Auctions with a minimum bid of $40,000.

Presley lived in the home, located at 1241 Kelly Street, with his parents Vernon and Gladys from 1943 to 1944.

The house was deconstructed and elements were stored in a 30-foot trailer, which will be included in the purchase. WMC reported that a 60-minute documentary of the home being deconstructed is included.

Bidding is now open here and will close on August 27, 2020.

