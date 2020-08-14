Advertisement

Family of Knoxville woman fatally shot offers $5,000 reward for info that could lead to arrest

The family of a Knoxville woman who was fatally shot in June is offering a $5,000 award to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.
(WDBJ)
By Arial Starks
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The family of a Knoxville woman who was fatally shot in June is offering a $5,000 award to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the death of 24-year-old Aseal Iysheh, who was shot and killed on June 11. Police said they found her dead in the parking lot of the BJ’s Food Mart located at 2310 E. Magnolia Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

KPD says no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting at this time. The police department says “investigators have reason to believe there were numerous witnesses to the shooting who have yet to come forward.”

Anyone with information surrounding the investigation is asked to call Investigator Jason Booker at 865-215-7320 or the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Anyone with tips can also email unsolvedmurder@knoxvilletn.gov.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

More rain tonight, lasting through early Saturday

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Ben Cathey
Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s as we go into the afternoon, but we’re also increasing our rain chances as well.

News

Tennessee women set to raise statue in honor of Women’s Suffrage Movement

Updated: 41 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Women will raise the "Tennessee Triumph" statue to honor the Women's Suffrage Movement Saturday in Clarksville.

News

Elvis Presley’s childhood home for sale

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Elvis Week may be coming to a close at Graceland, but you might be able to keep a piece of the king forever.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

Latest News

News

Tenn. firefighters’ vehicles shot at, broken into at different fire stations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Maggie Gregg
Memphis first responders were the victims in a rash of vehicle break-ins this week.

News

Walmart extends store hours until 10 PM, adds senior shopping hour for ‘vulnerable’ customers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Retail giant, Walmart has announced it will be extending its store hours until 10 p.m. and adding a senior hour for its ‘vulnerable’ customers.

News

BLM protesters leave Tenn. capitol for first time in 62 days

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Protesters who have been outside the Tennessee capital for 62 days announced they will leave to move to a “more sustainable format.”

News

Georgia school apologizes for racist gesture in yearbook photo

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Arial Starks
Some of the kids were photographed pulling their eyes back, making them smaller -- a gesture Tommas Xiong says is racist against Asian people.

News

Tenn. school superintendent positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Williamson County Schools superintendent tested positive for COVID-19, according to a release posted on Facebook.

News

Kingsport police searching for missing 15-year-old

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Megan Sadler
Kingsport Police Department said they are searching for a missing 15-year-old.