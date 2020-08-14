Family of Knoxville woman fatally shot offers $5,000 reward for info that could lead to arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The family of a Knoxville woman who was fatally shot in June is offering a $5,000 award to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of the person(s) responsible.

The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the death of 24-year-old Aseal Iysheh, who was shot and killed on June 11. Police said they found her dead in the parking lot of the BJ’s Food Mart located at 2310 E. Magnolia Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

KPD says no arrests have been made in connection to the shooting at this time. The police department says “investigators have reason to believe there were numerous witnesses to the shooting who have yet to come forward.”

Anyone with information surrounding the investigation is asked to call Investigator Jason Booker at 865-215-7320 or the KPD Crime and Drug Hotline at 865-215-7212. Anyone with tips can also email unsolvedmurder@knoxvilletn.gov.

