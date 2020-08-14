Advertisement

Florida sheriff bans deputies, visitors from wearing masks

A Florida Sheriff told reportedly told his deputies they will not wear masks at work despite the COVID-19 pandemic.
Sheriff Bill Woods is refusing to let deputies or visitors wear face masks while at the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida.
Sheriff Bill Woods is refusing to let deputies or visitors wear face masks while at the Marion County Sheriff's Office in Florida.
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods emailed the message to his employees on Tuesday. The Ocala-Star Banner reported the rule is also in place for people visiting the sheriff’s office.

“My order will stand as is when you are on-duty/working as my employee and representing my Office – masks will not be worn,” the email said.

Sheriff Woods outlined exceptions to his rule stating, “deputies will be allowed to wear masks in the courthouse, in the jail, in public schools, in hospitals and when dealing with someone who may have coronavirus or are high risk.”

Woods allegedly told his staff their masks are to be “immediately removed” once an enforcement action requires them to give an order or command.

When deputies are working special events or special details, the Star-Banner says Woods told staff masks will not be worn unless one of the outlined exceptions applies.

“We can debate and argue all day of why and why not. The fact is, the amount of professionals that give the reason why we should, I can find the exact same amount of professionals that say why we shouldn’t,” Woods said in the email.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

